The Prime Ministers who appeared before courts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday appeared before Joint Investigation Team, formed to probe offshore assets of Sharif family.

It is not the first time in history of Pakistan, an elected Prime Minister was summoned by the court or any other investigation team in any case.

In his first tenure, Nawaz Sharif approached the court, however this is the first time he is appearing before a JIT, that will present its report to the apex court.

Before today’s appearance before the JIT by an elected Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raza Pervaiz Ashraf — all belong to Pakistan People’s Party—had faced the court in person.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

In July 1977, the country’s first elected Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s government was toppled by a military dictator and imposed martial law for 11 years.



In September 1977, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was arrested on charges of murder of Nawaz Muhammad Ahmed Khan and was tried by Lahore High Court and awarded death sentence on March 18, 1978.

The Supreme Court upheld LHC decision on his death sentence on February 6, 1979 and he was executed on April 04, 1979 in Rawalpindi jail.

Yousuf Raza Gilani

Following the assassination of Benazir Bhutto in December 2007, Pakistan People Party came in power in 2008 and Yousuf Raza Gilani was elected as Prime Minister.

Gilani was disqualified by the Supreme Court in contempt of court case for not writing letter to Swiss authorities to reopen cases against the then President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari as per the court orders.



Yousuf Raza Gilani was the first elected chief executive of the country who was punished in contempt of court case.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Following the disqualification of Yousuf Raza Gilani, PPP elected Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as Prime Minister. He was also summoned by the apex court in the same case, however, he assured the court for writing toe Swiss authorities for reopening of cases against Asif Zardari as per the court verdict.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was also served contempt of court notice in NRO implementation case and he appeared before the court in 2012.