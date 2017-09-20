The world is progressing but we are debating on Karachi's garbage issue: Afridi

KARACHI: World renowned cricket all-rounder and Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Afridi on Tuesday said Karachi is his own city and he owns it. He cannot live without Karachi.

He was addressing a gathering last night here in Nazimabad where various leaders of political parties, industrialists, educationists and elite of the city was present.

Afridi said that Karachi is the city on which the whole country depends but the number of problems here are increasing day by day.

He said the world is progressing whereas we are still debating on garbage cleanout issue.

The star cricketer who runs his own NGO, Shahid Afridi Foundation, said: “I had to move to Lahore for three months in compulsion otherwise I cannot survive without Karachi, I don’t know why.”

He said his visits to Lahore, Islamabad and London never deprive him of missing Karachi.

He also said the politicians throw allegations at each other on talk shows, blaming one another when questioned about owns exploit and such arguments spread negativity.”

Afridi said that there is not much talent in the whole country than in Karachi .

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman of Jamaat Islami, Saeed Ghani of Pakistan People’s Party, Dr Farooq Sattar and Faisal Sabzwari of MQM-Pakistan, Mustafa Kamal, Anees Qaimkhani, Raza Haroon and Dr Sagheer Ahmed of Pak Sarzameen Party, besides renowned scientist Dr Ataur Rehman and well-known banker Arif Habib and various traders and journalists.