Thebo removed, Mahar back as Karachi police chief

KARACHI: Failing to curb street crimes in the metropolis, Additional IGP Ghulam Qadir Thebo has again been removed from the key post of Karachi police chief just after a month into the office.

Addl IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, who was working as traffic police chief has again been given the task of controlling the rising crime rate in the city.

The provincial government was under pressure to take strict measures as Karachi witnessed scores of bank robberies, kidnapping for ransom, targeted killing of policemen and other street crimes in the past month.

Thebo was posted as top cop in Karachi on July 17 two years after he was relieved of the same duty. The provincial government reshuffled top police brass after some steps were recommended during the Apex Committee meeting convened at the Corps Headquarters with army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in chair.

A notification appointing Mahar as police chief and Thebo as traffic police head has been issued. Sources said that the development took place after consultation with the Sindh IG A.D. Khowaja who himself is complaining of being sidelined by the government.