These legendary cricketers feel safer in Pakistan than in England

ISLAMABAD: Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has said that he feels safer in Pakistan than in England.

He made these comments while speaking in a special transmission of PTV Sports.

Chappell is currently in Islamabad as an expert on the ICC Champion’s Trophy 2017 being held in England and Wales.

“We have only been here for a few days, we are probably safer in Islamabad than we are in England at the moment,” Radio Pakistan quoted the batsman as saying.

Ian Chappel underlined the need for cricket administrators to draw a fair balance for playing the game.

“That is the question I would ask the cricket administrators. You are not coming to Pakistan because of dangers and so on but now what are you going to do with England with all these things,” he concluded.

West Indies legendary cricketer Brian Lara, being here in Pakistan, has the same feelings. He said he has always enjoyed his time in Pakistan and will be back again.