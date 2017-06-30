Those tampering record must go to jail: Imran

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chief Imran Khan on Friday demanded that those involved in tampering with SECP’s record of Chaudhary Sugar Mills must be jailed.

He was apparently responding to an exclusive news story in The News by Editor Investigation Ansar Abbasi, revealing that the JIT’s allegation regarding record tampering and backdated noting and signing of SECP’s 2013 documents of Chaudhary Sugar Mills probe in 2016 have been proved correct.

Informed sources confided to The News that heads may roll as the officials of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) though confirm that the probe against Sharifs’ sugar mills was actually dropped in 2013, in one of the two files of the SECP on the subject the entry of the closure of the Chaudhry Sugar Mill was signed backdated in June 2016.

These sources reveal that as the backdated signing of documents has been proved beyond any shadow of doubt, the top bosses of the SECP are divided as they accuse one another of doing this illegality.

Commenting on the matter Khan tweeted ‘Media reports since last two days exposing SECP’s record tampering to protect Sharifs’.

‘If proven correct then it is deliberate interference in due process and an attempt to impede Justice. The perpetrators of this crime must be jailed.’

The Joint investigation team (JIT), constituted by the Supreme Court to probe offshore properties of the Sharif family, on June 13 had alleged that certain state institutions are tampering records and creating impediments in its work, besides threatening some members of the team.

The investigators alleged that the SECP chairman and executive director are tampering records and displaying a non-cooperative attitude. They also accused Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of non-provision of records and the Law Ministry for delaying a letter for the sake of investigations abroad.

After this the apex court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the matter and apprise the bench of the details.