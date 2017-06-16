Thousands of Pakistani Muslims observe Itikaf

Thousands of the worshipers went into mosques or separate places in their own homes to observe “Itikaf, a practice consisting of a period of staying in a mosque for a certain number of days, devoting oneself to worship and staying away from worldly affairs.

A large number of Muslims men are observing Itikaf in Karachi’s Memon Masjid, seeking blessings of the Almighty Allah. Similarly, men in Lahore and adjacent areas are observing Itikaf in historical Badshai Masjid.

According to Geo News, relatives of the worshipers accompanied them to mosques where they will stay till the moon of Shawal is sighted.

Mainly, the male worshipers prefer to observe Itikaf in the mosques while the women choose a separate corner in their own homes.

Itikaf helps the worshipers to connect themselves with their Creator through prayers, reciting Holy Quran and reading religious books so that they understand the concept of worship in the most comprehensive sense.

Itikaf is an annual opportunity in which worshipers can get rid of some bad habits by repenting and turning to Allah.

Authorities have made strict security arrangements for the last ten days of the holy month across the country.

Besides mobile patrolling and enhancing the security check, police pickets have also been established in all such mosques where the people observing Itikaf.