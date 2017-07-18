Three dead, several trapped as three-story residential building collapses in Liaqatabad

KARACHI: At least three people, including two children and a woman, were killed and several others trapped as a three-story residential building on Monday late night collapsed at Liaqatabad No, 9 in Karachi.

According to details, a three-story residential building comprised of several flats collapsed in the wee hours of Tuesday, where three dead bodies were reportedly recovered from the rubble while several others have trapped under debris.

Rescue workers and rangers rushed to the scene to carry out rescue operation with locals and trying their best to bring the trapped people out of rubble to save their lives.

The collapse was blamed on substandard building material. The impact of the collapse also affected nearby houses which were later evacuated.

It is a much populated and congested area of the metropolis, where now heavy machinery and other emergency management under the supervision of deputy mayor Arshad Vohra have reached on the spot to properly start the rescue operation.

“I was in my home when my friend called to alert me that the building near my house had collapsed. “On my arrival, I discovered that only three the victims were so far rescued. We are hoping that others will be rescued alive from the rubble.” a local resident of the area said.

Other residents of the area told that at least four families resided in the ill-fated building and a hotel and other shops were also established on the first floor of the building.