Three FC men martyred, as many hurt in Panjgur attack

PANJGUR: Three FC personnel were martyred and as many injured in an attack on the paramilitary force’s convoy in Murgab area here on Monday.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Balochistan Chief Minister Sanullah Zehri and Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti have strongly condemned the attack in which three FC men were martyred and three wounded.

Abbas, in a statement, expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives.

The interior minister vowed to take the terrorists to the task.

He said that the anti-Pakistan forces were perturbed over the ongoing CPEC project in Balochistan.

The entire nation is united and committed to root out the menace of terrorism from the country, Iqbal added.

The Balochistan chief minister said that the FC personnel had laid down their lives in defence of the homeland.

He said that the nefarious designs of terrorists would be foiled at all costs.