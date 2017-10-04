Three hardcore terrorists hanged: Pakistan Army

ISLAMABAD: As many as three terrorists involved in committing heinous offenses relating to terrorism were executed at a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jail after a trial in military courts, said the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the convicted terrorists were involved in attacks on Pakistan International Airline plane at Peshawar Airport, killing of innocent civilians, attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

Sajid S/O Ibrahim Khan. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in firing on a Pakistan International Airline plane landing on Peshawar Airport which resulted in the death of Mrs Maqnoon and injured two other passengers.

He was also involved in the killing of innocent civilians and attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in the death of Pir Israr along with his eight family members, civilian Niaz Gul, Assistant Sub Inspector Sajid Khan. The convict was in possession of firearms and explosives. He admitted his offenses before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Behram Sher S/O Khairan. The convict was a member of the proscribed organisation. He was involved in the destruction of Government Girls Primary School as well as attacking armed forces which resulted in death of a soldier and injuries to two other soldiers. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Fazal-e-Ghaffar S/O Shehzada. The convict was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces which resulted in death of four soldiers and injured another soldier. He was also in possession of a suicide jacket. The convict admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.