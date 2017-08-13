Three Kashmiri youths martyred, several injured in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three more youths in Shopian district Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the three youth were martyred by the troops during a siege and search operation in Awneera area of the district.

The troops blasted a mosque and four residential houses during the operation that began late last night in Awneera area.

Personnel from 55 Rashtriya Rifles, special operations group of police and Central Reserve Police Force jointly took part in the operation.

Earlier, two Indian army men were killed and several others injured in an attack on the forces’ personnel who were part of the joint operation in the area.

The violent operation by Indian troops led to forceful protests in thearea.

Many civilians were injured when troops resorted to pellet firing on the protesters.

The injured were shifted to District Hospital Kulgam for treatment.