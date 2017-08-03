Three suspected terrorists shot dead in Gujrat encounter

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore on Wednesday claimed to have gunned down three terrorists in a late night shootout at University Road, Gujrat.

According to CTD’s spokesperson, cops, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and killed three terrorists after a heavy exchange of fire, while three others managed to escape. As the cops approached the terrorists, they restored to firing, in retaliation three of them got killed, he added.

While CTD said they have recovered four detonators and other explosive materials from the custody of the deceased, heavy contingents of police called in to cordon off the area and launched a search operation to arrest three others who fled from the scene during the encounter.