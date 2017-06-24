Three terrorists killed, two cops injured in Chamkani encounter: Police

PESHAWAR: Police claimed to have killed three terrorists in late night shootout near grid station of Shahpur in Chamkani, Geo News reported.

While sharing the details with Geo news, SS P operations Sajjad Khan said, The cops, working on a tip-off, raided a floor mill near grid station of Shahpur in Chamkani, where terrorists opened fire at them as a result two policemen, Inspector Zia and constable Arshad were injured

While in retaliation, the police also opened fire and killed three terrorists, SSP added.

Injured cops were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and heavy contingent of police were called in the area, Sajjad added.