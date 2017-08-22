Tillerson calls his Pakistani, Indian and Afghan counterparts

WASHINGTON: America’s Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on early Tuesday made calls to his Pakistani, Indian and Afghan counterparts to take them in confidence ahead of Trump´s address to the nation to unveil the new strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia.

According to details, his options are said to include an increase in troop numbers in the region of 4,000. There are currently about 8,400 US troops supporting Afghanistan´s security forces in the fight, but the situation has remained as deadly as ever.

Meanwhile, Pakistan´s military brushed off speculation that Trump´s new strategy could include taking a stronger line against Islamabad, insisting the country has done all it can to tackle militancy.

“Let it come,” army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told reporters, referring to Trump´s decision. “Even if it comes… Pakistan shall do whatever is best in the national interest.”