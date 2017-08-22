Time for Pakistan to say ?never again?, Imran on Trump?s Afghan policy

ISLAMABAD: Just as India blames Pakistan for the indigenous Kashmiri uprisings when these are a result of its own failed policy of military repression in occupied Kashmir, so the US again blames Islamabad for its deeply flawed and failed Afghan policy stretching over a decade, said PTI Chief Imran Khan.

Reacting over US President Donald Trump’s Afghan Policy, Imran Khan, in series of tweets, said, “This should teach Pakistan once and for all a valuable lesson: never to fight others wars for the lure of dollars.”

Khan said Pakistan has sacrificed 70,000 lives in US war on terror. “We fought two wars in Afghanistan at the US behest paying heavy human and economic costs both times.” “Our economy suffered over $100 billion in losses. In addition, there were intangible costs on our society. Time for Pakistan to say: Never again.”

PTI chief said “We must also reject being made scapegoats for the policy failures of the US and India.”

