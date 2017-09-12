?Toilet: Ek Prem Katha? becomes Akshay Kumar?s highest grossing film

MUMBAI: ‘Toilet: Ek thi Prem Katha’ has become Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film till now leaving behind ‘Rowdy Rathore’.

The film was released on 11th August and now it has crossed the milestone with its week five collections, the Indian media reported.

Director Shree Narayan Singh confirmed that the movie collected INR 133.60 crore and has now become Akshay’s lifetime highest grosser.

Till Friday, the title was held by Akshay’s 2012 film, Rowdy Rathore that also starred Sonakshi Sinha. 2017 is turning out to be a super year for the actor as ‘Jolly LLB’, which was released earlier this year also received good feedback from the cinemagoers. Both the films have crossed the coveted Rs 100 core mark.

While talking to the newspaper about the film success Singh said, “I am overwhelmed with the response that the movie has generated, it wasn’t expected at all, but I am very thrilled. This is my first film and the film collecting Rs 100 crores at the box office is a big achievement for me and the whole team.”

When asked about TEPK becoming Akshay’s highest grosser, he said, “I am on cloud nine, now that TEPK has turned out Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser. What more can any director expect as a response than this. He is a superb performer; he works really hard on all his characters once he is convinced about it. All his hard work has paid off finally.”