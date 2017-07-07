Top civil-military brass takes crucial decisions on Yadav case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday chaired a high-level civil-military meeting at the PM House to reviews security situation of the country.

The top civil-military leadership took important decisions about Indian spy Kulhushan Jadhav case.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and others.

The meeting took stock of overall security situation in the country and external challenges faced.