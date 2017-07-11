Top PML-N brass mulls options after JIT report

ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leadership on Tuesday held a consultative meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the PM House to mull government’s response in the Supreme Court over the JIT report.

Top legal brains of the party, federal ministers, Attorney General and other advisers attended the meeting. The prime minister was briefed on various legal aspects of the final report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that was presented to the SC on Monday.

The six-member JIT submitted its final report to the three-member implementation bench on the Panama verdict, suggesting filing of a reference against the premier and his children. The findings also confirmed Maryam Nawaz Sharif as the real and beneficial owner of the BVI Companies namely Nielsen Enterprises Limited and Nescol Limited and owner of Avenfield properties in 2012 and before.

It was revealed that the financial structure and health of companies in Pakistan having linkage to the respondents also do not substantiate the wealth declared by the respondents and there exists a significant disparity between the wealth declared by the respondent and the means though which the respondent had generated income from known/declared sources.

Despite calls from the opposition parties for prime minister’s resignation, the PML-N rejected the report and vowed to contest it before the apex court to fulfill the requirements of justice, and expose its contradictions and biased findings.