Torrential rain hits Karachi, throws life out of gear

KARACHI: Torrential rains hit the Metropolis for the second straight day and threw life in the metropolitan city almost out of gear as heavy traffic jams were reported on all major roads.

According to details, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan–e-Ibqal, Shah Faisal Colony, MA Jinnah Road, II Chandrigar Road, North Karachi, Shadman Town and other areas received heavy rain.

Meanwhile, many areas of Karachi plunged into darkness as dozens of K-Electric feeders tripped due to heavy rain which started on Wednesday.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Karachi leaving two dead and two others critically injured as a result of electrocution in the early hours of Thursday .

A number of vehicles have also reportedly broken down on city streets because of water gathering due to inefficient drainage systems.

Hyderabad, Hub and Thatta are also experiencing heavy rains, which are expected to continue until Friday according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.