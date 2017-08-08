Tortured Larkana Cadet College student allowed to return to Pakistan

After a long seven months of treatment, Larkana Cadet Collage student Muhammad Ahmed has been allowed to travel back to Pakistan from United States of America.

According to Ahmed’s father Muhammad Rashid ten members of medical board which includes Orthopedic, Neurologist, Speech Therapist ,Physio therapist and others had done a complete medical checkup on Ahmed and allowed him to travel back to Pakistan.

He said doctors said the student was out of any danger and fit to travel.

Muhammad Ahmed was sent to Ohio, United States of America on 14 February 2017 after being allegedly tortured by his teacher at Larakana Cadet College in September 2016.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had ordered.

Following his instructions a seven-member medical board had conducted an examination and advised his family to take Muhammad Ahmed to travel aboard for further treatment.