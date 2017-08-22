Trump warns support for Afghanistan ´not a blank check´

WASHINGTON:President Donald Trump unveils his long-awaited strategy for Afghanistan on Monday, putting his mark on America´s longest war in a first formal address to the nation as commander-in-chief.

Having repeatedly described the 16-year Afghan war as a waste of time and money, Trump announced the deployment of more troops in his prime-time speech.

Trump says rapid Afghan exit would leave ´vacuum´ for terrorists

President Donald Trump warned Monday that a hasty exit from Afghanistan would create a “vacuum” that would benefit America´s jihadist foes, in a major policy address on his strategy in the 16-year conflict.

“The consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable,” said the US leader, making his first formal address to the nation as commander-in-chief.

Pakistan offering “safe havens” to extremists

Trump says Pakistan offers safe haven to ´terrorists´, adding that Washington will no longer tolerate Pakistan offering “safe havens” to extremists.

“Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan,” he said. “It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists.”

He said that thousands of US troops have died and the war has cost US taxpayers trillions of dollars.

There are currently about 8,400 US troops supporting Afghanistan´s security forces in the fight, but the situation has remained as deadly as ever.

More than 2,500 Afghan police and troops have been killed already this year and hours before Trump´s remarks there was a stark reminder of the Taliban´s reach, when a missile landed on a field in Kabul´s heavily fortified diplomatic zone.