Turkey?s President Erdogan wishes Pakistanis on Independence Day

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday extended greetings to the people of Pakistan on the country’s 70th Independence Day.

Dost ve kardeş ülke Pakistan’ın ve tüm Pakistan halkının 14 Ağustos Bağımsızlık Günü’nü en içten dileklerimle kutluyorum. #PakistanZindabad — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RT_Erdogan) August 14, 2017

In a message posted to Twitter, the Turkish president said, “best wishes to the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan and all its people.”

The founder of the Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) also said Long-Live Pakistan (#Pakistan Zindabad) in his Twitter message.

Erdogan had previously served as prime minister of Turkey from 2003 to 2014 and as Istanbul Mayor from 1994 to 1998.

He founded the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2001, leading it to general election victories in 2002, 2007 and 2011 before standing down upon his election as President in 2014.