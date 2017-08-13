Turkish, Saudi aerobatic teams to participate in Independence Day airshow

ISLAMABAD: World renowned aerobatic teams from brotherly countries Turkey and Saudi Arabia would also perform at the Pakistan’s largest ever air show on August 14.

PAF has arranged the largest ever air show in the country’s history, which will be held at Islamabad and Karachi on the 70th Independence Day.

“Solo Turk” famous aerobatics team of Turkish Air Force and acclaimed “Saudi Hawks” from Royal Saudi Air Force had a media interaction at PAF Complex, Islamabad on Sunday.

In his opening remarks, Air Commodore Muhammad Ali, Acting Director Media Affairs, Pakistan Air Force thanked the media for their support and playing pivotal role in the projection of positive image of the country.

Air Commodore Ahsan Rafiq, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) highlighted the significance of the airshow and expressed his gratitude to both the teams for performing in the 14th August airshow at F-9 Park, Islamabad.

Solo Turk team pilots, Captain Erhan Gunar and Captain Serdar Dogan, expressed their happiness to be a part of this grand event.

They lauded the hospitality offered to them by Pakistani counterparts as well as the general public. They highlighted that their participation in the airshow is a manifestation of their unending affection and brotherhood between the two brotherly countries.

Colonel Musa Alfifi, the team leader of “Saudi Hawks” said that we feel honoured and happy to be here to take part in Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations.

He further said that all his team members were looking forward to present a great show for the people of Pakistan.

He added that they would love to come back here and present their aerobatic skills in front of the Pakistani brothers and sisters.