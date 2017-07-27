Two abducted Pak diplomatic officials in Afghanistan recovered

ISLAMABAD: Afghan security forces on Wednesday conducted a successful intelligence based operation and recovered the two diplomatic officials of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jalalabad, who were abducted on June 16, 2017, Afghan President Ashraf ghani told Pakistani official in Kabul.

According to foreign office announcement, President Ashraf Ghani personally phoned Pakistan’s Charge d’Affiares in Kabul to share the good news of the recovery of the abducted two Pakistani officials in a security operation, carried out by Afghan forces on Wednesday.

According to details, both the officials were members of staff of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jalalabad. They were kidnapped while they were travelling from Jalalabad to Torkham on June 16, 2017.

Later in the evening, the two officials were handed over to the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.They would soon return to Pakistan to join their families.

While talking to Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Karzai, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua conveyed Pakistan’s gratitude to the Afghan government for safe recovery of the two abducted Pakistani diplomatic officials.

The consulate officials’ recovery marked a welcome piece of warm sentiment between the Afghan and Pakistan governments, each of which faces attacks from terrorist groups seeking to establish a hard-line version their own law.