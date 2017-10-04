Two children martyred as Indian forces target civilians in cross border firing  

RAWALPINDI: Two children lost their lives as Indian forces targeted civilian population in cross border firing in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday, according to Geo News.

The Pakistan army gave befitting response to Indian aggression which reportedly caused casualties on Indian side. At least three Indian soldiers are reported killed and five others injured.

The ISPR said in a statement Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control targeting villages of Kahuta, Chaffar, Serian and Narakot.

The children were martyred when the Indian forces hit house of Sakhi Kiani in a village near the border.

The ISPR said intermittent shelling across the border still continues.

Any Indian aggression across LOC will meet befitting response, says Maleeha

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi Tuesday sternly warned India against it’s repeated threats to carry out “surgical strikes” across the Line of Control (LOC) in the disputed Kashmir region, saying Pakistan would effectively respond to any Indian aggression.

“All I can say to them is: do not underestimate Pakistan’s resolve and capacity to defend itself,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told the UN General Assembly while participating in a debate on the annual report of UN Secretary-General on the work of the organization.

“Any Indian aggression or adventurism will meet a matching and effective response from our armed forces and the people of Pakistan,” she warned.

The Pakistani envoy urged the United Nations and the international community to take “urgent” action over open threats of India to use force amid the prevailing tensions between the two countries.