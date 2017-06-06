Two Chinese nationals thrashed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two Chinese national living in Islamabad since December last were beaten up reportedly over a ‘financial dispute’, they said in a written complaint to police.

In a complaint to the Kohsar police, they said they are running a hotel business in a three-storey building in Sector F-7. They claimed that the building owner, along with other men, thrashed them over a business disagreement and also took away their travelling documents and currency.

They cannot speak other than Chinese, police said adding that the authorities are arranging a translator for them.

After failing to get response from the police, they also write to the Interior Ministry and sought security.