Two cops, child shot dead in attack on Karachi police

KARACHI: Gunmen on Friday targeted a police vehicle in Korangi area of the city, killing two cops and a child, according to Geo News.

Rescuers said the three policemen were injured when gunmen opened fire on the police van near Darul Uloom and latter two of them succumbed to their wounds. A child was also injured in the attack.

Head of the emergency department at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr Seemin Jamali told Geo News that a policeman and child were being treated for bullet wounds. She said the slain policemen were identified as Qamarudddin and Babar.

A large number of police and paramilitary troops rushed to the area after the incident and cordoned off the crime scene.

The investigators, who were collecting evidence from the scene, said the policemen were not wearing bullet proof jackets issued by the department. They said the jackets were found in the vehicle.

Last month, gunmen killed four policemen in Site Town area of the city when they were having Iftar at roadside restaurant.