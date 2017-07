LAHORE: At least two people were killed and several others injured in a blast occurred near Arfa Karim Tower on Ferozpur road on Monday, rescue sources said.

Police and rescue sources said that 19 people injured in the blast were shifted to Jinnah Hospital and Lahore General Hospital, where two of them pronounced them by doctors.

Five of the injured are in critical condition, hospital sources said.

Three motorcyles were also destroyed in the blast.