Two FC soldiers martyred in Peshawar suicide attack

PESHAWAR: Two security personnel were martyred and four others injured when a suicide bomber ripped through their vehicle in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area early on Monday, police said.

SP Cantt Imran Malik has confirmed it was a suicide attack and death of two FC soldiers.

The police officer said suicide bomber targeted the Frontier Corps vehicle. The injured have been rushed to hospital.

Pakistan Army on Sunday launched Khyber Phase-4 Operation in Rajgaal and Shawwal areas of Khyber Agency against miscreants.

According to DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, “The Khyber Phase-4 operation which is part of Operation Raddul Fasaad has been started this morning (Sunday) from the Rajgaal area which is located in the most difficult terrain in Khyber Agency.”