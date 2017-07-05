Two killed in Quetta firing

QUETTA : Two people were killed and six others including MPA Manzoor Kakar’s brother Naseer Kakar injured in an armed clash between two groups at Jinnah Road area of provincial capital on Wednesday evening.

The injured were rushed to Quetta Civil hospital for treatment.

One of the man who was killed in the clash was identified as Mehmood Ahmed Kakar.

The Injured were identified as Muhammad Naseem, Muhammad Arif, Hafiz Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed, Sadullah, and Freedullah.

Naseer Ahmed Kakar was shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in serious condition.

Soon after the incident, police reached the site and cordoned off the area.