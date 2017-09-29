Two more women fall victim of knife attack in panic griped Gulistan-i-Jauhar

KARACHI: Panic griped the residents of Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar area after two more women became victims of the knife attack, police on Thursday said they haves launched a manhunt and an investigation into the motivation and identity of the attacker.

According to details, Two more women became victims of the knife attack in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar locality of the metropolis on Thursday, sparking fear and panic among the area residents. A 16-year-old became the eighth victim of the knife attack, Geo News reported Thursday night.

Speaking in this connection, a female student of Karachi University said that police officers have advised women to be careful while walking on the streets.

Earlier in the day, a 28-year-old woman was attacked in the afternoon. She had said that a man on a motorcycle, wearing a helmet, had attacked her with a sharp-edged instrument from behind.

Eight women have been targeted in the mysterious attacks near Rabia City and Jauhar Chowrangi area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar in the last three days.

“I went outside to buy something when I was attacked by the assailants on a motorcycle,” she said, adding that at least one of the attackers was wearing a black shirt. The victim’s mother said her daughter had received eight stitches for her wounds.

According to the spokesperson of a private hospital in the area, as many as five girls have been brought to the hospital for treatment of knife injuries in the past few days.

“We have been directed to not leave our houses after Maghrib prayers,” remarked another student.

Female students also said that they are taking all possible precautions including avoiding walking alone at night and not staying out for too long.

Meanwhile, police officials, confirming media reports, said they are looking for an “armed [motorcycle] rider” who allegedly attacked and wounded a number of women in the area over the past few days.

Three First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered ─ two at the Shahrah-i-Faisal police station and one at the Gulistan-i-Jauhar police station ─ on the complaint of three women who said that they had been attacked by a lone “knife-wielding” motorcyclist.

“We have registered three FIRs regarding incidents in which three women were attacked and wounded,” said Superintendent of Police Gulshan-i-Iqbal Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto.

SP Bhutto said that the three attacks had taken place on Monday, whereas the administration at a local hospital had informed the police of another attack on Tuesday.