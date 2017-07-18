Two PSP activists among four shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Unknown assailants on Monday evening killed two hard core workers of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) in Orangi Town, Geo News reported.

According to details, the two PSP workers were sitting in a street near Qazafi Chowk behind Qatar Hospital when unknown armed men, ridinig on bike, sprayed bullets on them and fled.

Both the men received fatal bullet injuries and were instantly shifted to the nearby Qatar hospital where doctors pronounced Abdul Hameed alias Mulla as dead, whereas another victim Rashid Khan was later taken to a private hospital at North Nazimabad in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigators collected four bullet casings fired from a 9mm pistol from the crime scene.according to locals the attackers were helmeted. The victims were active workers of PSP.

It was not the first incident of PSP worker’s targeted killing in the same area as few more Party’s activists had already been gunned down in Orangi Town.

In another incident a woman was gunned down at Jamali Goth area over resistance when a robber attacked her to deprive her valuables, police said.

In Orangi Town, a resident Manzar was also killed by unknown attackers on Monday, according to police.