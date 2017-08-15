Two suspected terrorists gunned down in alleged encounter

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have killed two suspected terrorists in shootout at Manghopir area of Karachi in wee hours of Tuesday.

According to details, CTD, on a tip-off, conducted a targeted raid in a house at Manghopir area, As the cops entered the house to approach the alleged terrorists, they suddenly resorted to firing, while police effectively responded and in retaliation two terrorists got killed, they added.

CTD said to have recovered a big quantity of arms and ammunition from the custody of the terrorists who said to be affiliated with a banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban.

Meanwhile, heavy contingent of police have been called in the area to launch search operation for apprehending the complices of the killed terrorists.