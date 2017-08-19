Two TTP men gunned down in joint operation: CTD

KARACHI: Two suspected terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in shootout during an intelligence based operation jointly conducted by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Rangers at Noorani Basti ,Korangi in early hours of Saturday.

Talking to media, in-charge CTD, Umer Khitab said that an intelligence based operation jointly carried out in search of suspected terrorists at Noorani Basti in Korangi area when the cops entered a house the terrorists restored to firing and after a heavy exchange of fire two terrorists belong to TTP got killed.