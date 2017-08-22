Two women among five dead in rain related incidents in Karachi

KARACHI: Torrential rain coupled with thunderstorm wreaked havoc in Karachi leaving five dead and three injured on late Monday.

Moderate rain followed by thunderstorm lashed the port city that claimed five lives, inundated the low lying areas and caused the power outage.

As per details, two men electrocuted at Soldier Bazaar while a woman among two were also electrocuted in Golimar area when they came in contact with snap wires, while two persons died as roof of their house caved in at New Karachi.

As rain started on late night in Karachi, around 300 K-Electric (KE) feeders tripped due to which electricity supply remained suspended in several areas of the metropolis, including Federal B Area, New Karachi, Steel Town, Landhi, Baldia and some other areas severely affected of power outage.

The electric supply company said that although 130 of these feeders had tripped due to the rain, the rest had been shut down in order to avoid any accidents.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed KE to resume normal operations as soon as possible.

A number of vehicles have also reportedly broken down on city streets because of water gathering due to inefficient drainage systems.

The welcome showers have come after couple of days’ heat wave. People, particularly youths and children came out on roads to enjoy sudden but pleasant change in weather. Heavy rain reported in Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Sharah-e-Faisal, Korangi, Airport, Defence, Saddar and other parts of the city.

Hyderabad, Hub and Thatta are also experiencing heavy rains, which are expected to continue until Wednesday according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.