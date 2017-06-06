U-turn? Nehal Hashmi seeks to withdraw resignation from Senate

ISLAMABAD: In a dramatic move on Tuesday, PML-N’s Nehal Hashmi met Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani and requested him not to accept his resignation, saying he had forwarded his resignation under party’s pressure.

Senator Nehal Hashmi tendered resignation from his seat after his controversial and threatening speech on May 28, after which he was summoned by the Supreme Court and issued a contempt notice.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Mushahidullah told media that parliamentary party met the Senate chairman and asked him to accept the resignation. ‘We are standing with the leadership and Nehal Hashmi should have abided by the disciplinary code, adding that this is not a good step by him.’

