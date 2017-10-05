UK?s Red Arrows aerobatics to display at Karachi?s Sea View today

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in the history of Pakistan, internationally acclaimed Red Arrows aerobatics team of Royal Air Force would present a mesmerizing air show today at Sea View, Karachi.

As per details, to celebrate 70 years of friendship between the United Kingdom and Pakistan, the Red Arrows aerobatics team is going to perform at Sea View. The public event will begin today at 02:30 pm.

Besides Red Arrows, JF-17 Thunder would also display breathtaking maneuvers during the show to enthrall the audience who would witness unforgettable moments at the venue during the show.

The blue skies of Karachi would turn red with the presence of Royal Air Force team which is famous for its jaw dropping formation aerobatics.

The Red Arrows is one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams. Its members are considered to be the public face of the Royal Air Force. The Red Arrows first flew in 1965 and has since flown 4,800 missions around the globe, including a full display over Islamabad in 1997 and stopping to refuel in Karachi last year.