UK?s Red Arrows put up amazing show of aerobatics in Karachi

KARACHI: Internationally acclaimed Red Arrows aerobatics team of Royal Air Force and the Pakistan Air Force are presenting a mesmerizing air show today at Sea View, Karachi.

The event has been organized to mark the 70 years of friendship between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

Besides Red Arrows, Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder are also display breathtaking maneuvers during the show to enthrall the audience.

Karachi Corps Commander Shahid Baig Mirza, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Sindh Governor Muhamamd Zubair, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, officials of British consulate and a large number of people witnessed the air show.

The blue skies of Karachi turned red with the presence of Royal Air Force team which is famous for its jaw dropping formation aerobatics.

The Red Arrows is one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams. Its members are considered to be the public face of the Royal Air Force. The Red Arrows first flew in 1965 and has since flown 4,800 missions around the globe, including a full display over Islamabad in 1997 and stopping to refuel in Karachi last year.