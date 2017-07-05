Ulema condemn Mufti Popalzai's 'forced exile'

PESHAWAR: A group of clerics on Wednesday condemned what they said authorities’s act of sending Mufti Shahbuddin Popalzai, Imam of Masjid Qasim Ali Khan, into exile.

According to Geo News, the clerics who met at Madni Masjid announced to hold protest on Friday and threatened to launch a countrywide movement.

The meeting decided that all the Ulema from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be invited to participate in the protest.

Expressing concern over the “forced exile” of Popalzai, the meeting questioned as to why key Ulema are sent into exile.

The meeting observed that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had no legal status.

Shahabuddin Popalzai, who has long thwarted government’s efforts to start Ramzan and celebrate Eid on the days as announced by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, left for Dubai days before Eid, according to media reports.

However, a group of Ulema has claimed the cleric was sent into exile.