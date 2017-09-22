UNGA: PM Abbasi demands UN?fact-finding mission to Kashmir, condemns Indian HR violations

NEW YORK: Addressing the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded a UN fact-finding mission to Kashmir.

During his address, PM strongly condemned Indian HR violations in IoK, adding that Indian atrocities must be stopped. He said Kashmir’s struggle for freedom is legitimate.

Pakistan wants peace with India and ready to enter into a serious and sustained dialogue for peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including Kashmir. He further said that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per UN’s resolution.

Abbasi said that India has deployed 700,000 troops to brutally curb peaceful struggle of Kashmiris, He said pallet guns being used to stop Kashmiris from raising their voice against Indian atrocities. He said India committed 600 times ceasefire violation along LOC to divert the World’s attention from Kashmiris struggle.

PM said that Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the UN is well established. He said Pakistan has played a pioneering and consistent role in UN Peacekeeping.

Abbasi said that Pakistan has a vital stake in ending conflicts, fostering peace, fighting terrorism, strengthening democracy, promoting human rights, generating global growth and overcoming the challenges of environmental degradation. We can achieve these goals, and create a new and peaceful world order, only through the United Nations and by strict adherence to the principles of its Charter.