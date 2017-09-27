University to be set up in Hyderabad, medical college in KU

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said that the federal government would establish a university in Hyderabad while a medical college would be built at the University of Karachi.

He was speaking at the 15th anniversary of HEC at NED University of Engineering and Technology here on Wednesday.

Zubair said that promotion of higher education was top priority of the government.

He also praised the role of the HEC towards the promotion of higher education and research.

Governor said that tributes should also be paid to eminent scientist Prof.

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman for activating the HEC.

He stated distribution of lap top among the students was an appreciable move of the HEC.

The Vice-Chancellor of NED University, Prof. Dr. Sarosh Lodhi, also spoke on the occasion.