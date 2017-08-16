US Army Central Command delegation visits Pakistan to enhance bilateral partnership

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Michael Garrett, Commanding General of United States Army Central Command, led a six-member delegation on a three-day visit to Pakistan this week.

This is LTG Garrett’s first visit to Pakistan.

While in Islamabad, LTG Garrett and the delegation met with the Pakistan Army’s Chief of General Staff, the Director General of Military Training, and the Director General of Military Operations at the Army General Headquarters.

LTG Garrett also met with the Director General of Joint Staff and Director General of Joint Warfare and Training to discuss operations, training, and other areas of military cooperation between the United States and Pakistan.

LTG Garrett also visited the National Counter Terrorism Training Centre in Pabbi. While at the training center, the center’s director briefed the delegation on Pakistani efforts to train soldiers to fight terrorist groups.

“It was my distinct honor to visit Pakistan,” said LTG Garrett. “This visit is significant in continuing to build the relationship between our two militaries and countries, one of our key partnerships in the region.”

The US Army Central Command engages with Pakistan’s military leadership and organizations primarily through military-to-military information exchanges, regional symposia, and multilateral and bilateral exercises. These events allow both countries to build relationships necessary to advance counter-terrorism efforts in the region.