US Centcom Commander Gen Joseph visits NWA

RAWALPINDI: United States delegation headed by General Joseph L. Votel, Commander United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) visited North Waziristan Agency on Saturday.

The delegation was briefed about Pak Army’s operations in NWA and Pak-Afghan border security mechanism through enhanced surveillance measures.

The delegation was also briefed about progress on the socio-economic developments including return of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs).

The delegation approached efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan Army and local tribes for re-establishing peace and order in the area.

The visiting dignitary also realised the importance of Pak-Afghan bilateral border security coordination.

Later, the delegation visited APS Miranshah and interacted with students.

Earlier, upon arrival at North Waziristan Agency, the delegation was received by Commander Peshawar Corps, Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmad Butt. Lt Gen Bilal Akbar, Chief of General Staff accompanied the delegation.