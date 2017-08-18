US CENTCOM commander meets Pak Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: General Joseph L. Votel, Commander United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) along with his delegation met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

“Matters of professional interest with special focus on security situation in Afghanistan were discussed,” the statement said.

The army chief highlighted the importance Pakistan accords to its relations with US, particularly security cooperation and efforts towards regional stability, the ISPR said.

According to the statement, General Bajwa said that Pakistan has undertaken operations against terrorists of all hue and colour.

He reiterated his commitment to work in close coordination with Afghan security forces and US-led Resolute Support Mission (RSM) for improved security environment in Pakistan-Afghanistan border region.

While referring to Afghanistan and Pak-US relations, the army chief said that no other country has more interest for peace in Afghanistan than Pakistan.

He further said: “More than financial or material assistance, we seek acknowledgement of our decades long contributions towards regional peace and stability, understanding of our challenges and most importantly the sacrifices Pakistani nation and its security forces have rendered in fight against terrorism and militancy”.

The ISPR said the US Ambassador to Pakistan Mr David Hale was also present during the meeting.