US commander visits GHQ: Gen Bajwa voices concern over blame by Afghanistan, US

RAWALPINDI: General John W. Nicholson, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and US Forces in Afghanistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two discussed regional security situation and border management issues.

The COAS raised concern over the blame game perpetrated by some quarters in Afghanistan and USA to undermine Pak contribution to war on terror.

He said that its not a coincidence that this theme is being played at a time when policy review is being undertaken in USA.

He said that despite provocations, Pakistan will continue to act positively as we consider defeat of terrorism as a national interest.

Gen Nicholson reiterated his appreciation of the professionalism of Pakistan Army and his admiration for resilience of people of Pakistan.

Both agreed on need for continuous engagement and coordination for peace and stability in the region. US Ambassador H.E Mr David Hale was also present during the meeting.