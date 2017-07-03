US Congressional delegation visits South Waziristan: ISPR

WANA: A delegation of US Senate (Arms Committee) headed by Senator John McCain along with the COAS visited South Waziristan Agency on Monday.

The delegation was briefed about Pak-Afg border security including recent measures for its improvement through fencing and enhanced surveillance. The delegation was also briefed on socio-economic development efforts in the agency, an ISPR statement issued on Monday said.

The delegation was flown over the agency to have view of the border area, newly constructed forts/posts and development works including school, colleges, hospitals, sports stadium, water supply schemes and road communication infrastructure.

The delegation having seen the realities on ground acknowledged efforts and sacrifices by the Pakistan Army and the local tribes for reestablishing peace and order in the area.

The senators reiterated importance of institutionalized Pak-Afg border security coordination and cooperation mechanism.

Later, the delegation was scheduled to visit LoC which couldn’t get through due to bad weather. The COAS thanked the senators for their visit and support in socio-economic uplift of FATA.

Earlier upon arrival in Wana, the delegation was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt and GOC Wana, the statement concluded.