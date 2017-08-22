US envoy calls on Pakistan foreign minister after Trump threats

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador David Hale on Monday briefed Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif about President Donald Trump’s latest statement on the US policy review on South Asia and Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The US envoy who is said to have paid a courtesy call on the Foreign Minister this afternoon conveyed that the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson looked forward to meeting him in the next few days to have an in-depth discussion on the state of play in the bilateral relationship as well as the new US policy on South Asia, the statement said.

The Foreign Minister stated that he had accepted the invitation when the Secretary of State called him on 14th August and looked forward to his early interactions in Washington.

The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s perspective and desire for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Highlighting Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the enduring fight against terrorism, the Foreign Minister underlined Pakistan’s continued desire to work with the International Community to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

While announcing to send more US troops to Afghanistan, Trump accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to militants US has been fighting.

“We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting,” he said, warning that vital aid could be cut. That will have to change and that will change immediately,” Trump said.