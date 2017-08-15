US felicitates Pakistan on 70th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday called the Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to felicitate on the 70th Independence Day anniversary of Pakistan.

Tillerson, on behalf of the US Government and its people, conveyed the best wishes to the Government and people of Pakistan, foreign office statement said.

According to a foreign office statement, US Secretary of State also felicitated the Foreign Minister on assumption of office and wished that both the countries would work for achieving common objectives.

While Khawaja Muhammad Asif thanked US Secretary of State and said that the move ensures the long history of relations between the US and Pakistan.

Adding that the United States have been a partner in Pakistan’s journey of development, both in the socio-economic and defence sector.

The foreign minister vowed to strengthen partnership with the United States, adding that the current leadership of Pakistan gives great value to its relations with the US.

The foreign minister further said that the success and sustainability of Pakistan’s economic reforms depends upon a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. Asif invited Secretary Tillerson to visit Pakistan, which was accepted by Tillerson.