US Vice President telephones PM Abbasi, thanks Pakistan for rescuing hostages

ISLAMABAD: US Vice President Mike Pence telephoned Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and thanks government of Pakistan and its armed forces for safe recovery of US-Canadian couple and their children from the captivity of militants.

In the telephonic conversation, “Pence thanked the government of Pakistan and praised the professionalism of army and the intelligence agencies for the swift response and safe recovery of the US national Caitlin Coleman, her husband Joshua Boyle and their three children.”

A statement issued from the Prime Minister House said on Wednesday the US Vice President reaffirmed the importance of Pak-US bilateral ties, saying the US would like to further build this relationship for peace and prosperity of the region.

PM Abbasi, reaffirming the Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate terrorism from its soil, assured that Islamabad would respond to any actionable intelligence shared by the US.