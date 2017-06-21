Visa policy for Chinese nationals to be made transparent: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Wednesday that the policy to issue business and work visas to Chinese nationals would be made transparent.

The federal minister stated this while chairing a high-level meeting held to review terms and conditions for issuing business and work visas to Chinese nationals.

The meeting decided to prevent misuse of friendly visa policy in both the countries.

Pakistan Embassy would issue multiple visas having maximum one-year validity to Chinese citizens. The visas would also required security clearance from the Chinese authorities, the meeting decided.