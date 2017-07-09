Voting process peacefully ended at PS 114 constituency

KARACHI: Voting process that gained quite a momentum Sunday during by-polls in PS 114 concluded quite peacefully here this evening.

Usual hustle and bustle was registered at 92 designated polling stations for 193,892 registered voters during the day long exercise.

With more than 20 contenders in the field major contest was registered among PPP’s Saeed Ghani, MQM’s Kamran Tissouri, PTI’s Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Zahoor Ahmed Jadoon and PML (N)’s Ali Akhter Gujjar.

According to Pakistan Rangers-Sindh sources the polling process was conducted in a peaceful manner with a certain untoward instance registered only at one of the 92 polling stations.

Two unscrupulous elements were said to be taken into custody and handed to police for provoking people and disturbing the process.

“People came out without any fear and exercised their right to vote without any pressure, said the spokesman.